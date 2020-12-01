Letter: How you can stop animal cruelty

What is animal cruelty? “​Animal cruelty includes intentional, malicious acts of harm and less clear-cut situations where animals’ needs are neglected.” Animal cruelty is an important issue today, and I hope to give people awareness and teach them about the negative things about poaching. I would like to explain animal cruelty to the valley and how we could be helping.

An example of animal cruelty is people hurting animals at low-profit zoos. The touch tank is stressful for the animals. The change of the oxygen level can kill the Stingray. Starfish limbs could be torn off when they are grabbed or picked up. Additionally, animals can jump out of the tank. Finally, bacteria from people’s hands contaminate the tank.

Tigers and Lions have around 18,000 times less space in zoos than they would in the wild, but people see them and want to help. Research shows 75% of elephants were overweight in the zoo than in the wild, and only 16% could walk normally In 2010. Every year, more than 10 million animals die from abuse in the United States alone. Around 75% of zoos and aquariums break the basic mistreatment rules according to zookeepers that were undercover health agents. Between​ 35,000 and 50,000 elephants are poached every year, according to animal cruelty statistics. Annually for shark fin soup, ​humans kill 100 million sharks. Many have their fins sliced off and are discarded back into the ocean still alive.

The animals are going to need to change themselves to adapt to climate change. Scientists think 1 in 3 animals are going to go extinct. For example, Tawny Owls have changed from white to brown because of climate change and less snow. Climate change is making animals change their habits like where they find food or water. It’s estimated that 90% of all the coral reefs are going to be gone in a century. Around 30% to 50% of all endangered species may go extinct or one-fifth of all mammals.

I talked to the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Denver and the Lincoln Park Zoo. The mission of the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenseburg is to educate people on wild animals that don’t belong in captivity. They talk to people about how they can help spread awareness and to keep wild animals wild.

To help, you could donate money, volunteer, and support these organizations like the Wild Animal Sanctuary. I asked Lincoln Park Zoo about animal cruelty. The zoo’s mission is to educate people about animals and their behavior, so people will want to donate money to this cause. They said they have very well trained zookeepers and give all animal check-ups all the time to make sure they are healthy and happy. These places help spread awareness about animal brutality. You can help by donating to organizations or volunteering. You can be against animal cruelty and support organizations that try to stop the cruelty.

Reece Joseph

Vail Mountain School, 7th grade