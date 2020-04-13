Letter: Howling and loving it



So, last night I finally was able to fight back against COVID-19. Yes, Mike 1, Corona … well, we won’t go there. But, at 7:59 p.m. I was outside on my patio and heard windows cracking, front doors opening and decks and front stoops being filled with people. And then a loan cry was heard echoing off the mountains. One pure tenor note in the still mountain air.

Within seconds that single voice was joined by a multitude of others. I hesitantly joined in, as I can’t tell you the last time I howled at the moon, but hearing the symphony all around me, I grew bolder, louder and my voice added to the chorus of people who are sick and tired of being sick and tired. It felt great to voice my frustrations. This was something I could do about my isolation and loneliness.

Oh, sure, I make the daily call to at least one friend I haven’t talked to in a while, and there are the family calls, but the feeling of belonging finally came out in that last howl. Did you know that howling is the most direct way of communicating across long distances, and wolfs have daily howling choruses with their own packs, which can be one way of strengthening member bonds? Well, I needed that strength, and can’t wait to do it again tonight. Remember, as a pack we are strong, as a community we are strong and as a nation we are strong! Gold bless the United States of America, and howl away!

Mike Spaid

Support Local Journalism Donate



Edwards