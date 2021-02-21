Letter: Hydroxychloroquine and COVID

Among numerous distortions and misinformation in Butch Mazzuca’s Feb. 15 column, “Just sayin,” is the statement that “a new study posted in the American Journal of Medicine found that early treatment of coronavirus patients with hydroxychloroquine lowered the mortality rate for the disease.” In actual fact, the opposite is true. This drug has repeatedly been proven ineffective against COVID. A recent editorial in this same cited journal in fact states unequivocally that the drug is ineffective as a treatment for COVID.

Andrew B. Kaufman, M.D.

Vail