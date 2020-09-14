Letter: I killed Prima!

First, I want to apologize to the Daily’s Editor Nate Peterson and Butch Mazzuca. I’ve called Nate’s office and left voicemails calling Butch everything but nice. I’ve ripped Nate for publishing Butch’s pieces. I was wrong to do so.

I’m a Gore Vidal liberal. True liberalism, as defined by Vidal, is the discussion of all thoughts. Nate, sorry for being a jerk. Butch, sorry I ripped you on Nate’s voicemail. I hope you’ll both forgive me.

Now then.

Butch’s pieces all have one thing in common: they’re full of mischaracterizations, not-much-truths, and comfort research. His latest is true to form.

In his latest piece, “Climate alarmists harm children,” Butch wants the reader to believe that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks the world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change because she said this: “The world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change.”

But Butch left out the rest of what AOC said in the quote. Here it is:

“Millennials, and Gen Z, and all these folks that come after us, are looking up and we’re like ‘The world will end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change, and your biggest issue is how are we gonna pay for it?’”

A couple of days after the quote hit, the right twisted it, pronounced AOC a soothsayer and doom and gloom queen.

AOC then said this: “This is a technique of the GOP, to take dry humor and sarcasm literally and ‘fact check’ it,” she said. “Like the ‘world ending in 12 years’ thing, you’d have to have the social intelligence of a sea sponge to think it’s literal. But the GOP is basically Dwight from ‘The Office’ so who knows.”

Butch and the right want the reader to believe that AOC and the Green New Deal will take away planes, cows, and cars, will force us all into going vegan and walking to work. Not true. You can fact check it here: https://www.factcheck.org/2019/02/the-facts-on-the-green-new-deal/

Or, you can call AOC’s office at 202-225-3965. Her staff will happily answer any questions you have.

I gotta be careful what I say around Butch. If he catches me saying, “I killed Prima” he’ll probably call 911.

Paul Kulas

Eagle