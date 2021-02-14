Letter: I may be a tourist, but I was treated like a king at Vail Valley Medical Center

To be treated at the Vail Valley Medical Center, you are lucky enough! I recently had to visit the VVMC ER for a serious problem in the wee early hours of Saturday morning. The EMTs were very attentive and professional. In the ER, I was treated by three very caring nurses who reminded me of my Mom who was an ER nurse! I was impressed by their professional, competent and courteous demeanor. Like my Mom, they seemed to love their profession. The ER physician was very thorough and intuitive. He found some potential medical problems of which I wasn’t even cognizant.

I may be a tourist, but I was treated like a kind! I was lucky enough!

Capt. John P Noon

Annapolis, Maryland