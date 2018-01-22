Letter: If Lindsey Vonn is throwing herself into political fray, she should be prepared for backlash
January 22, 2018
Jamie: She decided to become part of the political fray, and she has to be prepared for the other side. You are chastising comments about her, and at the same time, you follow suit with your insults ("Give Vonn a break with comments about Trump," Saturday, Dec. 16). I would definitely call that a bit ironic and most definitely contradictory to your so-called beliefs.
Get over the fact that someone disagrees with your darling. She is a great skier and hopefully represents the people of the United States (the goal of any athlete), but if she chooses to become part of the political discussion, she has to be prepared. I think ye has a thin skin!
Robert J. Graff
Highland Beach, Florida
Trending In: Opinion
- Letter: Vail Council drunk on power in regards to discussion about banning Segways
- Goldberg: Does the California model of metastasizing liberalism really work? (column)
- Letter: Vail Resorts should treat Ski Club members like any other customers
- Norton: What is the one word you will live by this year? (column)
- Letter: What does Eagle Vail Better Together smiley face signage really mean?
Trending Sitewide
- Most of Minturn’s downtown was recently sold to a real estate holding company
- Vail Police seeking West Vail McDonald’s armed robbery suspect
- Maldy’s last climb: Vail remembers Maldy Zang, one of its most colorful characters
- Vail’s Sarah Schleper gears up for fifth Olympics
- Longtime Vail local Maldwyn George Zang found dead in Gore Creek on Tuesday morning