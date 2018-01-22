Letter: If Lindsey Vonn is throwing herself into political fray, she should be prepared for backlash

Jamie: She decided to become part of the political fray, and she has to be prepared for the other side. You are chastising comments about her, and at the same time, you follow suit with your insults ("Give Vonn a break with comments about Trump," Saturday, Dec. 16). I would definitely call that a bit ironic and most definitely contradictory to your so-called beliefs.

Get over the fact that someone disagrees with your darling. She is a great skier and hopefully represents the people of the United States (the goal of any athlete), but if she chooses to become part of the political discussion, she has to be prepared. I think ye has a thin skin!

Robert J. Graff

Highland Beach, Florida