Letter: If you love paying taxes, vote yes on transit

Maybe they will use the transit system to help bus us out of town when none of us can afford to live here anymore because of the high taxes and the ridiculous nonsense spending we do with those taxes.

The high and excess taxes we have in this town do not benefit the working-class locals here.

Instead of giving us a bus to get into Avon and Vail to work, maybe our government should:

Audit our budget.

Reallocate funds to actually help locals, Instead of spending our tax dollars on programs most locals don’t need, want, or can use because we all have to work so much to keep afloat up here.

Maybe our leaders can take pay cuts because everyone else is.

Maybe our local government can help end unneeded red tape and high developer fees, while giving developers incentives to want to build affordable housing.

Maybe we can care for people as much as we do sheep.

Maybe we don’t have to have 150 fewer kids in our school system this year, because these high taxes are driving families out of the valley.

Our local government tricks us into thinking these tax-adding programs will help working-class locals, and the taxes are being used for our good.

But they are not. They are just driving our friends and family members out of the valley.

Please vote “no” on anything that will raise our taxes and let’s make the valley more affordable to live.

Tracy Kimball

Avon