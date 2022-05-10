Letter: I’m a PIMBY, not a NIMBY

I read with interest the column about workforce housing in East Vail by Tobin Stone, as well as the guest opinion by Ron Velarde and Rick Cables. Stone is a student at Albright College, and I’m an Albright graduate in the Class of 1973.

I am an owner/resident in the Mountain Meadow community of East Vail, and based on the need for employee/affordable housing, I am in favor of the Vail Resorts project in East Vail. As reported by Velarde and Cables, there is potential for this project to be a win/win by helping to alleviate the problem of the lack of sufficient local employee/affordable housing, as well as protect the “magnificent bighorn.”

I guess instead of one of Tobin’s NIMBYs, I am a PIMBY (Place In My Back Yard).

I encourage the Town Council to make every effort to support this project.

Gary S. Drizin

Vail