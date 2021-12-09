Letter: I’m a Republican who is critical of Boebert

For the first time, I have reason to take issue with one of Claire Noble’s well-reasoned and perceptive columns. In her most recent column, she wrote that she has yet to see an Eagle County Republican say anything critical of Lauren Boebart. Well, this Eagle County Republican has a entire laundry list of criticisms of the manner in which Boebert has been representing moderate Republicans in our district.

It’s clear that Boebert cares more about making a splash in the conservative media than in representing her constituents and helping them lead better lives. Aside from being a gun-toting fetishing, name-calling bully and a supporter of the Big Lie that reasonable Republicans have long since abandoned, she also voted against the American Rescue Plan and has consistently failed to provide her constituents with information about her positions on important economic issues that affect their well-being. She prefers instead to provoke and feed the fires of disinformation, assuming that riding on the coattails of an older and fatter hater would guarantee her job security.

Lauren Boebert, a real Republican would be working to help her working-class constituents earn better than a barely living wage, have better health care, provide their children with earlier and better education, and revive their small towns and failing economies. It’s not just Democrats that believe that America is strong enough and great enough to care for all of its citizens. It’s not just Democrats who believe that we should govern with a heart instead of a gun.

What about it, Eagle County Republicans? Don’t let me be the only one to prove Claire Noble wrong in her assessment of us.

Bobbie Ruh

Edwards