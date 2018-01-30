Letter: Important to be financially prudent with Eagle-Vail finances

My name is Cathy Pomeroy and I've co-owned a Sunriver condo since 2001. For the first time, I have seen:

• A financial management company that reduced Property Owners Association dues and operating expenses with the same services.

• A board that seeks owner approval of Property Owners Association dues and curtailed diversion of dues to the Metro District.

• Improved communication.

As a past city councilwoman, I understand the importance of being financially prudent, communication and fulfilling campaign promises. Steve Daniels, Jake Jacobson and Judd Watts fulfilled their promises they made to us in 2016. What a successful team! I strongly encourage the community to re-elect them.

Sincerely,

Cathy Pomeroy

Eagle-Vail and Centennial