Letter: Important to be financially prudent with Eagle-Vail finances
January 30, 2018
My name is Cathy Pomeroy and I've co-owned a Sunriver condo since 2001. For the first time, I have seen:
• A financial management company that reduced Property Owners Association dues and operating expenses with the same services.
• A board that seeks owner approval of Property Owners Association dues and curtailed diversion of dues to the Metro District.
• Improved communication.
As a past city councilwoman, I understand the importance of being financially prudent, communication and fulfilling campaign promises. Steve Daniels, Jake Jacobson and Judd Watts fulfilled their promises they made to us in 2016. What a successful team! I strongly encourage the community to re-elect them.
Sincerely,
Cathy Pomeroy
Eagle-Vail and Centennial
