Letter: Improved transit benefits us all

I am voting “yes” on Eagle Valley Transit in November, and I would like to take this opportunity to explain to my fellow Eagle County residents some of the reasons I support this measure. We stand to benefit greatly from a more convenient and cost-effective regional transportation system. We need to ensure that key places in the valley are accessible to locals and visitors alike, including the Eagle County Regional Airport and other local amenities.

Improved transit helps our local citizens, our businesses, and our guests and ensures that our valley will continue to have a high quality of life. Our valley stands to benefit greatly in terms of accessibility, equity, and sustainability. We need housing for our bus drivers. We need to expand and improve bus services. We need more reliable and consistent bus schedules. Moving forward, improving public transportation is key to our economy and retaining our world-class amenities. Join me in voting “yes” this November.

Tiffany Ingoldsby

Eagle