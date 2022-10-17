Letter: Improving transit is a no-brainer

We need a valley-wide and year-round approach to help local workers, students, kids, and tourists alike get to and from one end of our community to the other with ease. Whether it is for work or to patronize a local shop or restaurant; to save on gas, car payments, or carbon emissions; or to increase accessibility and equality in our community, this solution is an essential next step to making our community better. Funding this through a small half-cent sales tax (fifty cents on a $100 purchase) also ensures that visitors pay for at least half of these improvements. I think that is a no-brainer and that’s why I’m voting “yes” on Eagle Valley Transit.



Makenzie Mueller

Edwards