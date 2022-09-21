Letter: Improving transportation will support our economic vitality

Eagle County has evolved greatly in recent years. We now have a vibrant year-round community. We enjoy world-class ski resorts and other exceptional recreational opportunities that draw seasonal visitors from far and wide.

All this activity supports a growing employment and tax base up and down the valley. But, as we all know, this dynamism has created significant transportation challenges not least for local workers. Especially those who must travel from downvalley to work in the many businesses located in areas where housing costs are simply way out of reach. This in turn creates huge problems for local businesses who struggle to find and retain the workers they need to provide the services that we all benefit from.

In this context, I am pleased that our local governments, the private sector, along with nonprofit partners have worked hard to establish a regional transportation authority.

Crucially, an improved regional transportation system will support the economic vitality of Eagle County as our region continues to grow. And it will do so while enhancing livability for many of our neighbors on whom the valley depends for its success. Also, an Eagle Valley RTA will have more flexibility to address short-term transportation issues quickly and with a valley-wide approach. It will give our region a greater voice at the state and national levels on transportation issues. That in turn means better access to federal and CDOT funding and grants.

Finally, it goes without saying that we won’t have an economy in this valley if we don’t accelerate our efforts to mitigate climate change. Improved public transportation, which will take cars off our streets, is a critical element of our county’s climate goals.

I very much support the Eagle Valley RTA. And I hope others will too.

Adam Quinton

Edwards