Letter: In fond remembrance of Mike Steiner

Man killed in May boating accident …

The article written by John LaConte in the June 13 edition gave us all a blow-by-blow story of an “Edwards man killed in May boating accident in Wisconsin.” Thank you, but speaking for those of us who knew Mike, I was personally mortified that you made no mention of who this wonderful, remarkably nice man was.

Your reporting was of a spectacular nature that showed no sympathy, no understanding, no history or insight into the actual person who we all lost as a dear friend. I would ask that you rewrite your article and give the people of this valley a look into who Mike was, how he loved the game of golf, how he nurtured friends and made everyone feel welcome.

Please give him the recognition he so dearly deserves.

In fond remembrance of Mike Steiner.

Susan Brown Milhoan

Vail