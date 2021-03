I agree with Richard Carnes’ characterization of Ted Cruz and Lauren Boebert. However, I also agree with the quote from Martha Finley that Bobbi Bryson submitted. That quote was, in part, that “the weapon of vituperation (a word meaning bitter and abusive language) is generally used by those who lack the intelligence for reasoned comment.” We need look no further than Donald Trump for validation of Ms. Finley’s quote.

James C. Ruh

Edwards