Letter: In response to Cal Thomas

In response to Cal Thomas’ editorial in the Vail Daily regarding the replacement of RBG on the Supreme Court — yes, it is true, Mr. Thomas that when we have power, it is our right to use it. However, some use the power entrusted to them to crush their opponents and others use it to build bridges.

The God, guns and glory messaging that the Republican Party continues to rely upon presents an interesting version of Christianity. My recollection of the teachings of Jesus may not be that of a theological scholar, but I do believe that his Sermon on the Mount did not advocate violence.

In Matthew 5:5 we hear: “Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth.”

I have tried to imagine a group of armed militia, running in with weapons, to save Jesus from the Romans … but then we wouldn’t have had his message.

“Forgive them Father for they know not what they do.”

I suggest that Republicans seek advice from less extreme elements in their Party than Thomas and the Heritage Foundation. The Lincoln Project was organized by Republican leaders who are temporarily defecting from their party and supporting Joe Biden as well as Democratic candidates for the Senate. They consider the Republican Party, as it is now organized, to be the greatest threat to our country — a strong statement from those who have spent their careers in service to their party.

The Lincoln Project endorses RBG’s last wish that her position be filled after the election.

Pamela Gibbs

Avon