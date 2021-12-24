Letter: In response to Gordon letter

Stephen Gordon: Your letter concerning Joe Manchin indicates a lack of any fiscal common sense. Sen. Manchin is not standing in the way of these programs. He is standing in the light of fiscal responsibility.

$1 trillion borrowed today takes 2,737 years, 310 days to repay at $1 million a day. Until a viable plan to repay the debt is presented, it is vital to the nation’s fiscal health to deny approval for any spending beyond income for other than essential national defense. What are we leaving the future generations with, for our mishandling of the national treasury?

Start working on a plan. The United States cannot continue with the monetary plan of “You are not out of money until you are out of checks!!”

Walt Olsen

Gypsum