Letter: In response to Tom Newmann’s column

Tom Newmann started his column, “When Enough is Enough,” by quoting the Second Amendment, and it made me think, “Is this going to be a defense of gun rights, or just another diatribe about how bad assault rifles are?”

But after digging a little deeper, I found that it was neither. In fact, Tom shared an issue that also is of concern to me — kids shooting other kids. He wondered about why does it happen, and what can we do about it. The standard answer we always get to these questions is “more gun control.” But the real answer to these questions lies deeper in our social fabric, and involves mental health issues, deterioration of the family, inequality in our education systems, and erosion of basic human values that leads to a disrespect for life.

However, I am no expert on these matters, so I refer you to someone who is. Jason McBride is a man who has dedicated his life and soul to helping kids find their way back from the brink of death. I recently heard a heart-wrenching interview with Jason, and if you can spare 16 minutes in an effort to really understand this issue of kids shooting kids, please listen here: iheart.com/podcast/the-ross-kaminsky-show-20710514/episode/12-2-21-interview-jason-mcbride-denver-community-90007010/

Sometimes from our perch high in the mountains, it is hard to know what we can do to address problems that we only hear about on the news. When kids shoot kids, it’s almost always somewhere else. But if you listen to this interview with Jason McBride, you may get a glimpse into why the problem is much closer than any of us want to admit.

Randy Hensley

Berthoud