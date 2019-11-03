Letter: In support of Bob Hartzell for CMC board

I have known Bob Hartzell since the 1970s when we both worked at Colorado Mountain College. Bob was a professor of business and special projects and later campus dean at the Timberline campus for 25 years and I was the director of community education and director of the Summervail Workshop for Art & Critical Studies in Eagle County for 15 years.

In addition to his tenure at CMC, Bob was president of the Leadville City Council, founder of the CentralRockies Leadership Council, chair of the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board, vice-chair of the Lake County Airport Board, and president of the outstanding National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum.

He has extensive experience in the ski industry including ski instruction and director of lift operations at Copper Mountain and assistant manager of Ski Cooper.

He is a bright, creative and thoughtful professional. Additionally, he has been married for more than 40 years and is father to three and grandfather to six. Believe me this matters. His roots in the CMC district run deep and sturdy and his vision for its future are beyond reproach.

He would be, without a morsel of doubt, a solid, professional visionary on the college’s board of trustees.

Randy Milhoan

Vail