Letter: In Support of Brandy Reitter for EC Paramedic Services board

I had the pleasure of working with Brandy Reitter at the town of Eagle following her “Colorado Manager of the Year” award in 2020. This award is elusive and hundreds of city managers across the state are eligible for it. It shows Brandy’s incredible talent, organizational awareness, and superb leadership. I encourage friends and neighbors to a.) VOTE and b.) vote for Brandy Reitter. Let’s put our top talent into play for the Ambulance District! More info: EagleCountyParamedics.com .

Geoff Grimmer

Eagle