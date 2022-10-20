Letter: In support of improved transit

As an owner of a rental unit used for long-term employee housing and a frequent visitor myself, I am invested in the Vail and Eagle County community and follow the local issues and news. I have been following the development of the proposed Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority with interest and encourage residents to vote “yes” to Eagle Valley Transit on your ballot.

Knowing that similar areas in Colorado, including the Roaring Fork Valley and Gunnison County, have used RTAs and regional cooperation to fund transit needs and improve their transportation services for local users and visitors, I’ve often wondered why this didn’t exist in the Eagle River Valley. I’ve been impressed and encouraged to see the RTA process begin in response to regional business leaders wanting better solutions for employees and visitors. You have the opportunity to build a better community by voting yes to transit. I hope you do so.

Joyce Green

Tamarac, Florida