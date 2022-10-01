Letter: In support of improved transportation

My life in Colorado began on a cold December day in 1990 when I drove from my native Oklahoma to Basalt in my worn and rusted Datsun B-210 hatchback.

While my career began shortly after that trip, it was the end of my beloved little car. Fortunately, I no longer needed it in the Roaring Fork Valley, because the Roaring Fork Transit Authority was already in place and able to conveniently take me to my job in Aspen, or to the slopes in Snowmass Village. As a resident and a full-time worker, RFTA buses were an invaluable way to get across an often difficult and congested Highway 82.

Today, as a Vail Valley resident and employer, I am excited at the prospect of a vibrant regional transportation authority that will benefit businesses, employees and visitors throughout Eagle County.

This November, we will have the chance to vote for a greatly-enhanced transit system that will more conveniently and efficiently deliver visitors and residents to our towns, while providing another way of getting workers to our businesses throughout the valley. And in a valley of high gas prices and congested highways, an improved and expanded transportation system can only help our local environment even as it benefits our population.

I hope you will join me in voting “yes” for a regional transit authority in Eagle County. From the first day I began a new life in Colorado, I have seen firsthand the many benefits that a community transportation system can provide. It is time for Eagle County to provide a critical service already enjoyed by many other Colorado mountain communities.

Michael S. Brown

Gypsum