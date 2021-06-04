Letter: In support of Kristin Bertuglia for Holy Cross Energy

Holy Cross Energy is a nationwide leader in advancing clean energy while keeping costs to customers reasonable. Following through with this vision takes strong and committed leadership. Kristen Bertuglia supports the incredible progress Holy Cross has made toward replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy sources.

Holy Cross consistently has met and exceeded its renewables targets and is currently committed to a 70% renewable energy portfolio in two years and 100% by 2030. Our community has high aspirations for a cleaner, more resilient energy system that supports the efforts of businesses and individuals to reduce the community’s carbon footprint.

This cannot be achieved without leaders who envision a better future and recognize that renewables can be implemented at less cost than keeping aging infrastructure. Please join me in voting for Kristen Bertuglia for the Holy Cross board and send in your mailed ballots in time for the June 9 deadline.

Linn Brooks

Vail