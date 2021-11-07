Letter: In support of Pete Seibert

The town of Vail voters got it right. Pete Seibert, who has lived in both Edwards and Vail, understands the spirit of community. He comes from a background of values and innovation. The past legacy of his entire family will bode well for the future of our town. It is not about convenience, but about protecting the environment and enhancing the quality of lives for Vail citizens and Vail visitors. His time has come and the town of Vail future is in great hands with Pete on the team.

Jan E. Helen

Vail