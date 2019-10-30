Letter: In support of Pete Seibert

We are fortunate that we have a number of highly-qualified candidates for the Vail Town Council this year, although one stands out above the rest — Pete Siebert. As most know, Pete grew up in our Valley and has experienced first-hand the innovation, commitment and hard work it takes to create and sustain a world-class resort like Vail.

Pete has raised his own family in Vail, so he is intimately familiar with the town, and has experienced the difficulties so many families continue to confront in order to successfully live in Vail. One of our greatest challenges is affordable housing for families, young professionals and for those on the frontline who make our resort an incredible experience for all. Pete is ready to work with the council to find new, timely solutions to the housing challenge, in town and downvalley.

As an avid skier and biker and as a businessman who comes in contact with our visitors and second homeowners every day, Pete understands the delicate balance between protecting our beautiful, natural environment and promoting our economy. In my conversations with Pete, he is anxious to take on this stewardship responsibility to maintain this challenging balance between driving our economic health and preserving our natural surroundings.

Pete embraces the importance of voluntarism and the incredible effort it takes to stage quality events for kids, families and international athletes. His years of involvement and leadership at Ski and Snowboard Club Vail helped the club transform itself into what it is today. Pete understands it takes a real community to have a great resort.

Andy Daly, former mayor of Vail