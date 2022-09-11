Letter: In support of regional transportation authority

As chairman of the board of Vail Valley Partnership, the regional chamber of commerce, I recognize the number of challenges facing the Eagle River Valley. Workforce housing, early childhood care, mental health, workforce retention and attraction all rank high as pressure points for our businesses and our community.

In November, voters throughout the Eagle River Valley will have the opportunity to vote on Eagle Valley Transit to improve our regional transportation system. Increased feeder routes, more frequent service, development of a free route system, more service to Eagle and Gypsum, improved transit infrastructure, and support for the Eagle County Regional Airport are a “triple-win” that will positively impact our residents, our businesses, and our visitors.

Public transportation contributes to both the economical and physical health of individuals, it brings financial benefits to communities, supports the workforce, and is a key component of a healthy business ecosystem. The proposed plan will increase mobility options for job commuters, our visitors, and locals recreating at our resorts.

I hope you’ll take the time to research the numerous benefits associated with the RTA. It’s an exciting opportunity that is long overdue and is an excellent example of regional collaboration to address community challenges. Please vote yes for Eagle Valley Transit.

Mark Herron, Chairman of the Board, Vail Valley Partnership

Edwards