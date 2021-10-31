Letter: In support of Sarah Smith-Hymes

Sarah Smith-Hymes is a passionate advocate for the town of Avon and everything that makes it a special community. She recognizes that the economic vibrancy of the town depends on a unique sense of place, and she works to protect our sense of community, heritage, work force, recreational amenities, and environment. But she also knows that Avon is part of a larger local economy and community, and that we all need to work together to protect what we love about living here.

Sarah is a deep and critical thinker, willing to explore all perspectives and ask hard questions. She is fiscally responsible and recognizes that we have a broad financial demographic in our valley and the town’s solutions need to work for everyone. As mayor, she has moved the needle advocating for Avon’s priorities at the county, state and federal level. She serves on the board of the Upper Eagle Regional Water Authority, where she has tackled water use efficiency, ensuring the reliability of future water supplies, and the protection of local stream health and water quality. A public servant as dedicated as Sarah has earned the support of our entire community. Join me in voting no on her recall on Nov. 2.

Linn Brooks

Edwards