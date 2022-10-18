Letter: In support of Savannah Wolfson

I am writing to share my support for House District 26 candidate Savannah Wolfson. The Nov. 8 election is incredibly important for Eagle County! We have the option of being represented by a radical from Boulder, or by a local mom who truly understands our way of life on the Western Slope.

I met Savannah over a year ago, and as I have gotten to know her, I continue to be so impressed with how kind and genuine she is. She has a deep passion to serve our district. She will defend our way of life against those in Denver who continue to attack us and our values. She will stand strong for our water rights, protecting our ranchers/farmers, fight for our kids and attempt to stop the harmful reintroduction of wolves.

Savannah is a local military wife and mom who lives in Oak Creek. She is struggling with the same issues that we are all facing each day. Gas prices, grocery prices, unaffordable housing, struggling schools and rising crime.

Savannah continues to do an incredible job canvassing District 26 to meet all of us locals, invest in our communities and hear how she can best represent us. A few months back, I ran into her and told her “You must be so exhausted from all you are doing.” Her reply sticks with me to this day, “No no, I’m not exhausted, I am inspired and encouraged and am loving meeting all of these wonderful people!”

I love that Savannah is a true local, a military wife and a rural mom. Her heart is truly to serve our district with passion and boldness for the things we really value as the mountain communities of Colorado.

We have more than enough radical, Denver-based politicians representing us. It is time for us to vote for someone who can truly represent our unique way of life. I ask you to join me in voting for Savannah Wolfson for House District 26 on your Nov. 8 ballot!

Kristi Carleton

Gypsum