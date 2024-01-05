Letter: In this valley, we take care of our own

As we begin 2024, I reflect on the incredible generosity that this valley displays to “take care of its own.” In 2022, I was hired by Bravo! Vail as director of education and engagement. My job is to lead the after-school program and engagement concerts serving students and residents with limited access to music education and live classical music performances across the valley. These two passions align with my experiences as a performer, teacher and administrator. In my world, access to music is vitally important to existing.

While experiencing my cross-country relocation from Michigan to Colorado, I came across the Community Market in Edwards. I was intrigued by the model of running a food pantry with no questions asked … who was using the food pantry and why? Many who were trying to make ends meet in a quickly rising economy. Who stocked the pantry? Businesses that had extra food and did not want it to go to waste. Who runs the market? A generous team of volunteers, administrators and donors. The Community Market had a vested interest in ensuring that no one worries about obtaining nourishing food.

“Taking care of your own” persisted in the newly formed Eagle Valley Community Foundation Elevar program. Elevar was created to “take care of” developing BIPOC entrepreneurs by awarding cash grants, mentoring and resources to businesses in Eagle County. As a Hispanic woman with experiences starting and running my own business, I understood the challenges of obtaining funding and maintaining a business. The opportunity to mentor and fund entrepreneurs who could help build the tapestry of Eagle County is a privilege. This effort could be the one thing that could help multiple minority families decide between staying and leaving the county. Elevar will announce the first cohort of grant awards in January 2024.

Aileen Pagán-Rohwer, Director of Education and Engagement, Bravo! Vail

