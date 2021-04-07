Letter: Inequality in America

The coronavirus pandemic has brought to light so many of the inequities in America. Because of the closing down of our businesses and isolation we’ve all had to endure for the last year, the injustices of the essential workers in the hospitals, in our grocery stores, in our education system, and the wage discrepancy is front and center.

The killing of George Floyd a year ago, and for all of the world to be able to see the injustices in the criminal justice system in the policing of black and brown people has added to this very dark time in the history of our country.

The attack on our nation’s Capitol was an attack on our Democracy and is a stain that can never be forgotten. I fear the message of Easter has been lost on the millions of people in the Republican Party who are still believing the lies of Trump. It is heartbreaking to see these people call themselves Christians, who have obviously forgotten or ignored scripture which says “Be kind to the least of thee.”

We need to reimagine America. In Sen. Tammy Duckworth’s new book, which she calls a “love letter to America,” she states that each day is a gift and she was willing to lose her legs to defend America. We all need to come together as Americans and believe that love can overcome the prejudices that has gripped our country.

Linda Carr

Eagle