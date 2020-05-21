Letter: Is there life after lockdown?

In Tuesday’s Vail Daily article regarding life after the lockdown in Eagle County, the head of Vail Health’s COVID-19 task force, Chris Lindley, is quoted as saying, “This virus isn’t leaving. This virus transmits very easily. We aren’t going to stomp it out. Almost 90% of our population (in Eagle County) is still susceptible and is likely to contract COVID over the next 18 to 24 months.”

Definition of likely is, “such as well might happen or be true; probable. In all probability.” If it’s true that 90% of us in Eagle County are “likely” going to contract this in the next 24 months, then what are we doing wearing masks and social distancing?

Dennis O’Halloran

Avon