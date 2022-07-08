Letter: Is Vail InDEED really working for residents or just investors?

The Vail InDEED program, in theory, would allow those who work in Vail to own their homes. However, a recent addition to the market gives the impression that owning deed-restricted property in Vail is only for investors. Listed as a one-bedroom, one-bathroom, 576-square-foot condo in East Vail , the asking price of $598,000 makes it clear that this is to be an investment property.

To really drive the point home, the Zillow description clearly states that “an investor out of the county can purchase this condo, but the occupant/tenant must be an Eagle County employee 30+ hours a week.” For comparison, similar deed-restricted properties in the same complex have sold within the last 12 months for half of this list price, to full-time residents and workers in the county — not investors.

While it is true that the Vail InDEED program stipulates that investors can rent out the properties, it begs the question: Is the deed-restriction program really working for the people who need it, the people who live and work here, or is it just catering to investors?

Rent is not a guarantee, and it does not help any of the issues that the town is facing — low workforce being one of them — to just have more rentals available. The thing that really helps with the long-term retention of residents is the opportunity to fully integrate into the community, and for many people, buying and owning a home through the InDEED program would be the thing that would keep them here.

How can we ever expect people to want to move here, put down roots, and work here if the program meant to help them own a home is being taken over by investors with much more capital than the average working person?

Deed restricted Zillow listing

David Miller and Alexis Patton

East Vail