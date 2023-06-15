Letter: It takes a village to support survivors and families impacted by violence

Multi-agency collaboration and partnerships are critical to addressing the diverse needs of survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking in our community. Vail Resorts and the EpicPromise Foundation are essential partners in Bright Future Foundation’s work to address the devastating consequences of interpersonal violence on individuals, families and communities.

2023 marks Bright Future Foundation’s 39th year of making futures bright for survivors impacted by violence in Eagle County. The EpicPromise Foundation and our local partners at Beaver Creek and Vail Mountains work to ensure the health of our communities through local grants, employee volunteering, inclusive access, and promoting the well-being and development of their employees. The EpicPromise Foundation like Bright Future Foundation is committed to creating a more promising future for generations to come. Thanks to the support from EpicPromise and many other community partners, Bright Future Foundation has empowered over 15,000 survivors and their families to move toward safety and healing.

Bright Future Foundation offers comprehensive crisis intervention, advocacy, housing, legal and housing services for survivors of violence and their families. Like many victim service agencies across the nation, Bright Future Foundation is experiencing a dramatic increase in the need for comprehensive crisis intervention and supportive services for survivors of violence and their families. Since 2019, Bright Future Foundation has experienced a 20% increase in utilization of our services, particularly our housing programs. Survivors are facing more challenges than ever before to overcome the barriers to safety and security. Bright Future Foundation assisted 915 survivors in 2022. More importantly, over 50% of the survivors we served in 2022 were homeless or facing eviction.

Thanks to the partnership and financial support from Vail Resorts and EpicPromise Foundation, Bright Future Foundation serves over 40 survivors and their children each month with financial assistance for housing. One-hundred percent of survivors participating in our housing programs report feeling more hopeful and a greater sense of safety and security and nearly 90% retain their housing at the end of program services.

More important than the numbers are the words shared by survivors that capture the impact we can have on each of the lives of survivors.

“I don’t know where I would have gone without Bright Future Foundation. BrightHouse saved me and my children from having no place to live. Thanks to Bright Future Foundation, we have safe housing and support in our own community. Thank you for everything my family appreciates all your hard work to help us.”

Thanks to Vail Resorts, EpicPromise Foundation, and many other partners we are making a difference in the lives of survivors.

Holly Kasper-Blank, Chief Operating Officer, Bright Future Foundation

