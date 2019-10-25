Letter: It takes courage to share such pain

Thank you for publishing the brave obituary from the family of Jessica Gregg-Galles. What courage it takes for a family in grief to share with us their pain. Only with such courage, revealed by another family earlier this summer, can we come to understand the destructive effects of addictions upon our loved ones and neighbors. The opioid epidemic is not just killing in the distant hills of West Virginia, but here beneath our Colorado mountains. Through such testimonies, our eyes and hearts can open.

Action on this epidemic comes from many segments of our community. One initiative by a citizen’s task, Eagle County PROUD, strives to enhance addiction services throughout our community. Working with health clinics, Vail Health, our courts, jail and others, this group of volunteer professionals is advancing the battle against a growing menace.

Only through collaborative efforts can we succeed. The Gregg-Galles family’s pain might be eased knowing that their story to us all is making a difference. As we read more such stories in these pages, may we find the courage to join together to heal our community.

David Wahl

West Vail