Letter: It’s 1933 all over again

In the United States today, we are living in a very similar situation to 1933 Germany. I recommend to all of you, Republican, Democrat, independent, libertarian, to broaden your horizons a bit and read the book, “Travel as a Political Act” by Rick Steves. History is speaking to you. We have a whole different kind of country now. It is no longer a democracy. When President Trump can fire anyone he wants with no cause, such as Purple Heart-decorated generals, and lie every day to the American people and get away with it, we have an altogether different ballgame. Trump fires anyone who disagrees with him when they are telling the truth of his lies and crimes. Trump is following the playbook of Adolph Hitler. We are in trouble, America!

Trump is now making a ‘hit list’ like a New York mobster. Is this what you want for the president of the United States? The United States senators are going right along with him out of fear, the same as people did in 1930s Germany. Our democracy is fragile and I can see it disappearing daily under this president.

By the end of World War II in 1945, 6 million Jews were killed and other minorities. Can you not see the similarities, people? Trump says there were “good people” on both sides in Charlottesville, sides with Putin on Russian election interference, and embraces dictators. Strong leaders take advantage of ‘fears of people’.

While Trump lies to you every day, you choose to be willfully blind and believe the lies! Freedom isn’t free and we are losing a bit of it every day with this insane racist and pathological liar in the White House. It is important for the survival of democracy to follow the laws and rules of the Constitution and not the desires of one man. God help us and God bless America!

Linda Carr

Eagle