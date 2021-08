I’m glad to see Butch Mazucca’s columns in your paper — it gives people a perfect example of the tone-deafness that comes with listening to the “news” instead of the people around you. Butch, I challenge you to spend one day each in a police uniform (with a gun and a badge) and another day in a dress, and then tell us which day you were treated with more respect.

Joe Kania

Vail