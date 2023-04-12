Letter: It’s National Donate Life Month

April is the 20th Anniversary of National Donate Life Month, a month-long celebration that encourages new organ donor registration. This year, the staff at the Chris Klug Foundation, a national nonprofit located in Aspen, that promotes organ, eye, and tissue donation awareness, has been collaborating with Donor Alliance, the organ procurement organization and state organ donor registry for Colorado, to recognize National Donate Life Month in local towns and cities.

Collectively, we have reached out to a number of places in the state, encouraging each to adopt a proclamation recognizing National Donate Life Month locally. The Chris Klug Foundation would like to acknowledge and thank the town of Eagle for adopting this proclamation for 2023. We deeply appreciate the recognition and support for our lifesaving message and mission, and are grateful to the town of Eagle for taking the time and making the effort to make it publicly known.

There are over 104,000 children and adults on the transplant waitlist in the United States. A new person is added every 9 minutes, and 17 people die every day waiting. While 95% of Americans say they agree with organ donation, only about 54% actually register. (Colorado leads the way with 67% registered!)

This National Donate Life Month, talk to your friends and family about organ, eye, and tissue donation. Visit Chrisklugfoundation.org to read inspirational stories, learn the facts, and register if that decision feels right to you. Finally, make sure your loved ones know what your decision is, and make sure you know theirs. For more information, or if you would like to get involved, please contact Jessi at jessi@chrisklugfoundation.org .

Live Life Give Life!

Support Local Journalism Donate



Chris Klug Foundation

Aspen