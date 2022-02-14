Letter: It’s not Vail Resorts’ duty to provide housing

Vail Resorts is a business, a large one at that, and contrary to Ally Doolin’s well-meaning letter, it’s duty is first to its customers, then to its shareholders, its employees and then to other various stakeholders.

The recent concern over the ability to live in “paradise” at a living wage, although desirable, ignores the basic economic reality Vail Resorts faces.

It produces an entertainment product, its customers determine the scope of its services, which, although extensive, it does not include all things to all people.

The housing issue in Eagle County is real, but it is not the obligation of one large employer to provide subsidized housing to all its employees, unless that employer chooses to do so for its benefit.

The larger, better solution is for the communities to zone areas with higher residential density and allow the builders to provide more supply. Increased supply will regulate pricing and availability.

The market does a far better job of producing housing than the government, or Vail Resorts. It takes time and requires the commitment of elected officials. It can be done.

Lloyd Tulp

Vail