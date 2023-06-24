Letter: It’s that time of year

It is that time of year, once again. Many of our valley’s second homeowners are back to enjoy what this area offers during the summer, and of course the usual influx of tourists are here to take in the beauty that many of us are blessed to experience year-round. Welcome to all.

With that said, please remember, you are in the mountains to enjoy, this is not the “city” where you spend the rest of your year. Slow down, look around, enjoy and relax. Part of that includes patience, especially while at our local restaurants and bars. Many are dealing with staffing issues, so relax and be patient.

In the same vein, parking is at a premium, always, but more so now than usual because so many have returned or have come up to the mountains for the beauty that summer here brings. Many small retail outlets have tried to designate one spot for their customers who on average spend less than 10 minutes in a store, in many cases just to drop off or pick up (UPS, Dry Cleaners, boutiques and such). Please respect these establishments’ signs for parking. While I understand your frustration for lack of parking, think about the person who just needs to drop off or pick up at an establishment that has a designated spot but it is taken by someone who is spending an hour, or maybe two enjoying one of our fine dining establishments. Taking a walk back to your car after a great lunch and glass of wine or cold beer while looking at the mountains around you will enhance the overall experience.

Dennis O’Halloran

Edwards