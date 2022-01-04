Letter: It’s the people who make this place worth visiting

On Dec. 29, Scott Miller wrote an article about “Vail lodging running strong for the holiday season.” He was most kind interviewing me, trying to get an outlook on Vail and COVID-19 realities, and I am always grateful for the opportunity to offer a perspective.

The article explained how I spent hours cleaning rooms when some of our staff was quarantining while sick with COVID-19. What I neglected to mention in our conversation was that COVID-19 was not the only reason why I stepped up. I also did it (and continue doing so) because of the inspiration and respect I have for each one of our team members.

It’s not uncommon to see Kim, our assistant GM, jumping to help at the front desk, or to find Chris and Elena (from accounting) or Chad (from front desk) shoveling snow in our corridors, or Ryan (sales) and David (construction) driving the van for our guests. Liana (marketing) answering phones or I, cleaning rooms. I have a myriad of other examples from our operations’ team members on how we help each other.

We do tons of cross-training, because our main concern is the Vail guests’ satisfaction in a “team-spirit” environment. I am grateful and honored to work with each one of my coworkers, and I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to recognize them with gratitude for their efforts.

This culture was the one that I inherited, and the one that we wholeheartedly embrace. If not, ask Rob Levine, our previous GM, who when not in his office, was most likely plunging room toilets or doing valet services at the busiest times of the year!

Let’s keep making this valley wonderful, because it is us, its people, who make the destination a place worth visiting.

Magda King

General Manager, Antlers at Vail