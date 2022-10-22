Letter: It’s time to get on the bus with transportation vote

I have a confession to make: I drive too much. I think I can safely say that many of us in this valley feel the same way. I have been a full-time resident and business owner in this valley for the past 25 years. I love this valley and all it has to offer. I am always impressed with our forward-thinking mentality while keeping our priorities focused on our beautiful natural environment.

I have another confession: I rarely ride the bus. I want to and often dream about a day when more of my valley travels will be on public transportation. For 25 years, I have driven up and down this valley more times than I can count, to work, to recreate, and to socialize. We have a challenging valley geographically in order to make a public transportation system work valley-wide. The towns of Vail and Avon have a bus system that works well and has substantial ridership. What we need now is to take a proven valley-wide transportation system to the next level. The communities of the Roaring Fork and Gunnison County have proven that a new model for a regional transportation authority will increase efficiencies and ridership as well as the obvious climate benefits of more green buses and less traffic on the road.

I am voting “yes” to Eagle Valley Transit for all of us. The reality is no system is perfect and our current ECO Transit does the best job with what it’s got. The new RTA would set the county and our citizens on solid ground moving forward to increase our quality of life, improve our environmental impact and create a more realistic and economic alternative for our workforce. In the future I want my confession to be … I ride the bus.

John Shipp

Eagle County