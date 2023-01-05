Letter: It’s time to get religion out of politics

I am writing this on New Year’s Day, the day on which Thomas Jefferson said, “I contemplate with sovereign reverence that act of the whole American people which declared that their legislature should make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibit the free exercise thereof, thus building a wall of separation between church and state.”

Unfortunately, that wall seems to have been breached in recent years, with some members of Congress stating that their religion should tell the government what to do. We have a Constitution to guide this country. Religion should be a private matter.

Morality, ethics, or whatever you want to call it, needs no religion. Twenty-nine percent of people in our country say they have no religion at all, according to Pew Research polling , and some of the states with the fewest believers are also listed as the most peaceful states.

While this country still has a majority of its citizens professing to be Christians, those beliefs go from believing every word in the Bible to merely wanting to be the kind of person Jesus asked for.

It should be long past time when someone running for office has to profess a religion to have a chance of being elected. It is time to recognize agnostic or atheist as honorable positions of decent people. It is time to get religion out of politics.

I look forward to an interesting 2023.

Katherine Delanoy

Eagle