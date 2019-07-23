Letter: It’s time to reform the Supreme Court

The current Supreme Court majority led by Chief Justice John Roberts is a threat to democracy. The court has put corporate interests above the interests of voters. They have thwarted rights of voters by enabling voter suppression and gerrymandering. And they have allowed the flow of dark money into our political system, deeply corrupting the electoral process.

There is no end in sight to the damage to our values as a nation. We must reform the court. The most effective way to do this is by expanding the size of the court and adding seats. But regardless of the means, we all have a stake in structural reform of the court and we should insist that every candidate for the White House have a plan for such reforms, or their lofty ideas are empty promises.

Paul Kulas

Eagle