Letter: James Iacino for Congress

If you live in the 3rd Congressional District and you are voting the Democratic ticket in the primary, you will have a choice between James Iacino and Diane Mitsch Bush for the Democratic nominee to run against Republican incumbent Scott Tipton or Lauren Boebert in the November election. I strongly urge you to vote for James Iacino.

Scott Tipton has voted with President Trump almost 95% of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight.com, which tracks congressional votes. He voted against the Colorado Outdoor Recreation & Economy Act. We need a representative in Congress who will represent Coloradans. Diane ran a good race against Tipton in the 2016 election. But she lost 51.5% to 43.6%, and it is unclear why the result would be different in 2020.

I believe that James Iacino would be a great representative and that he can beat Scott Tipton. James is a third-generation Coloradan and is a successful businessman. He is chairman of the Seattle Fish Company, a Colorado company founded by his grandfather in 1918, which currently employs 200 people across Colorado.

James is smart, dynamic and experienced. He supports progressive causes in a thoughtful, pragmatic way. You can read about his views on his website, but to name a few: He believes in a diverse economy that works for real people, wants to expand affordable health care and take on Big Pharma, and will work to protect our public lands and environment for us and our children. He has been endorsed by many public officials, including Attorney General Phil Weiser and former U.S. Senator Ken Salazar.

I first learned about James at the end of March and have heard him speak several times since then. I have been extremely impressed. Please check him out at jamesforcolorado.com and tune into one of his calls and I am sure you will be, too.

Wendy Rudolph

Edwards