Letter: James Iacino for Congress

I am writing to ask you to vote for James Iacino to be our next representative to Congress from District 3. He is the best primary candidate and, importantly, is a candidate who can win in November.

James is dynamic, intelligent and focused intensely on the issues facing Eagle County. And he is prepared for this job — he can discuss in great detail our economic and other issues and has strong proposals to address them (see jamesforcolorado.com).

James is new to politics, but he is not new to being a leader. He would bring to this job a very appealing collection of skills — he is a creative thinker, an excellent speaker, and a successful businessman. He is a third generation Coloradan and the executive chairman of the Denver-based Seattle Fish Company. Others have also recognized his strong range of abilities — in 2016 he was named an EY Entrepreneur of the Year and, impressively, the Colorado State University “Graduate of the Last Decade.”

Importantly, James is a candidate who can beat Scott Tipton, our current representative who simply does not look after our interests. Just one example: according to the League of Conservation Voters, Mr. Tipton has voted for fewer than 1 of every 14 pro-environment proposals in Congress. How can he represent our beautiful state when he fails to protect our most important resources? James, on the other hand, has excellent proposals to protect our environment and public lands.

Many significant Colorado leaders, including Phil Weiser and Ken Salazar, know and have endorsed James. You too can meet James, virtually for now, at jamesforcolorado.com or during one of his many online meet and greets. If you do, I know that you too will be impressed.

Gail Flesher

Edwards