Letter: Jeanne McQueeney is a trusted leader

I wholeheartedly support Jeanne McQueeney to continue her service as an Eagle County commissioner. I have had the privilege to serve with Jeanne over the past two decades and have tremendous respect for her experience. Jeanne has served on countless boards and in numerous leadership positions during her time in Eagle County, including and not limited to founding and serving as a board member for both Mountain Youth and Early Childhood Partners, serving as a member and president for Eagle County School District, and gaining wisdom in county strategy and leadership since 2015 as a county commissioner.

Through each of these roles, I have observed Jeanne strive for consensus among leaders, prioritize collaboration with stakeholders, and truly listen to and consider input of constituents and those impacted by decisions. Jeanne ensures her decisions are research and data-based and focus on addressing the most critical needs of our community members. Please join me in re-electing Jeanne McQueeney for Eagle County commissioner.

Michelle Hartel Stecher

Avon