Letter: Joanna Kerwin for Edwards Metro District board

The Edwards Metro District board elections take place on May 3. I strongly encourage eligible voters to support Joanna Kerwin, as I will be doing.

I am confident Joanna will be a fiscally responsible custodian of our tax dollars making sure those dollars are invested in ways that work best for our community. And, as development pressures mount, she will also fight to preserve the quality of life in Edwards. That means adhering closely to the 2017 Edwards Area Community Plan.

Joanna is an engaged and active member of our community. She is vice president of the Homestead Homeowners Association and the Secretary of the Homestead Valley Homeowners Association. She was a powerful and relentless voice speaking out and organizing against the proposed Edwards RiverWalk development. And, as a Birds of Prey Race volunteer myself, I can only say that her work organizing a volunteer army to ensure the success of those races on behalf of the Vail Valley Foundation has been astounding!

The election will be held in person on May 3 at the Edwards Field House until 7 p.m. If you are unable to vote that day, you need to request an absentee ballot. Completed ballots are due back by 7 p.m. on Election Day and can be dropped off at Edwards Field House or Marchetti & Weaver in Riverwalk, Edwards.

Please vote Joanna Kerwin for the Edwards Metro District board.

Adam Quinton

Edwards