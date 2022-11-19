Letter: Join Eagle County boards

Eagle County has openings for alternates on the Eagle County Planning Commission, as well as openings for its Zoning Board of Adjustment and Building Board of Appeals. This is a great opportunity to participate in discussions about the future of our county.

To qualify for the planning commission, applicants must be Eagle County residents for a minimum of one year and registered voters. The Eagle County Planning Commission makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding land use within the Eagle Valley area of unincorporated Eagle County. The ECPC meets on the first and third Wednesday of every month at 3:00 p.m.

Zoning Board of Adjustment members serve an important role in our community and help to review zoning variance requests to the Eagle County Land Use Regulations (the “ECLUR”) Zone District Dimensional Limitations requirements. The county also relies on ZBA members to provide expertise and recommendations for ECLUR amendments. The ZBA meets the first and third Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. as needed. Typically, the board only meets a few times annually as the number of variance requests are limited.

The Building Board of Appeals meets as needed to hear appeals of decisions or determinations made by the building official relative to the application and interpretation of Eagle County’s building codes.

Applications are available online at EagleCounty.us/planning/planningcommissions . Applications are due no later than Nov. 28 and can be submitted via email to jill.ragaller@eaglecounty.us . For more information or to obtain a hard copy of the application, contact Jill Ragaller at 970-328-8751.

Jill Ragaller, Community Development Coordinator, Eagle County