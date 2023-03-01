Letter: Join Eagle County’s Advertising and Marketing Local Tourism Citizen Panel

In response to the passage of Ballot Issue 1A in 2022, Eagle County is establishing a new Advertising and Marketing Local Tourism Citizen Panel. Panel members provide their time, knowledge and expertise to support investments in the community through advertising and marketing local tourism.

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners will select a panel of five members to administer the tourism dollars. To qualify, applicants must be full-time residents of Eagle County and have experience in the tourism industry. Once selected, the panel members will establish bylaws and will meet at least annually to administer the dollars (expected to be $300,000 in 2023).

Applications are due no later than Friday, March 3, and can be submitted by visiting https://eaglecounty.us/countycommissioners/boardsandcommissions For more information or to obtain a hard copy of the application, contact Abby Dallmann at 970-328-8611.