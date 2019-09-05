Letter: Join me in the fight to end Alzheimer’s

I am writing in response to Meaghan Zielgler’s letter to the editor on September 3 urging Congress to accelerate Alzheimer’s research. I lost my mother to Alzheimer’s and, like Meaghan, witnessed first hand the devastation of the disease on the victim, family and friends.

Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia kill more people each year than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined, yet it is the only disease in the top 10 causes of death with no cure, prevention or treatment. This month Congress has the opportunity to support a $350 million increase in the National Institutes of Health budget for Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Please reach out to your congresspersons and urge them to do the right thing by funding research to find that first survivor.

You can also take an active role in raising funds to end Alzheimer’s. Join us on September 28 for the Vail Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s being held at Brush Creek Pavilion in Eagle. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the two-mile walk begins at 10. It is a fun-filled family event that helps increase awareness of the disease and funds the support, care and research so desperately needed. Sign up now at alz.org!

Melinda Gladitsch

Edwards